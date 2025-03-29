Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken over the phone with his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, and discussed the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestine as well as regional and global issues.

“Drawing attention to the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to the re-escalation in Israel’s attacks, President Erdogan stressed that Palestinians can overcome this process only by acting in unity,” a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on Saturday.

Türkiye will continue its efforts to ensure that Palestine’s voice is heard on every platform, Erdogan said.

The Turkish president wished that the Palestinian people achieve peace and tranquility soon and extended his Eid al-Fitr greetings to Abbas.