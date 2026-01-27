China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said Beijing and the Islamic nations should “build a security partnership to promote political solutions to regional hotspot issues.”
Beijing is ready to work with Islamic countries to safeguard the "legitimate rights and interests" of developing nations and oppose a return of the world to "the law of the jungle,” Wang said on Monday.
He made the comments during a meeting with Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in Beijing, according to an official statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.
Beijing has always attached strategic importance to developing relations with Islamic countries and the OIC and appreciates their firm support for Taiwan, he added.
“Both sides should build a security partnership to promote political solutions to regional hotspot issues, oppose power politics and bullying, and maintain peace and stability in the Middle East,” the Chinese foreign minister told the OIC chief.
Emphasising high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and synergising development strategies, Wang said the two sides “should build a civilisation partnership to strengthen dialogue between civilisations, enhance governance exchanges, and jointly resist the theory of ‘superiority of certain civilisations’.”
"True" multilateralism
Wang also called on both sides to practice "true" multilateralism, uphold the central role of the UN and the fundamental norms of international relations, and contribute to building a more just and equitable global governance system.
The OIC is the largest intergovernmental organisation in the Islamic world and "an important symbol of the unity and autonomy of Islamic countries, Wang noted.
Taha, for his part, said the OIC "opposes external interference in China's internal affairs,” and "is willing to work with China to deepen their partnership and jointly maintain regional peace, stability and prosperity," according to the statement.
He praised China's "active contributions to promoting a comprehensive, lasting and just settlement of the Palestinian issue,” and expressed the hope that China will continue to play a greater role in this regard, the statement read.
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng also met with Hissein Brahim Taha.
Han observed that the OIC is an important bridge for China's development of relations with Islamic countries.