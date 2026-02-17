Mohamed Ahmed Alasow was ten years old when then–Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited Mogadishu in 2011.

At the time, Somalia was emerging from one of the darkest chapters in its modern history; famine, conflict, and international neglect had defined daily life for years.

For many Somalis of Mohamed’s generation, that visit was more than a diplomatic event; it was a moment of hope.

Seeing a foreign leader walk openly through Mogadishu, engage directly with ordinary people, and speak of solidarity rather than distance felt historic.

It marked a turning point not only in Somalia’s relationship with Türkiye, but also in how Somalis imagined their country’s place in the world.

Turning point

That moment stayed with Mohamed. Years later, he came to Türkiye, studying Political Science and International Relations at Medipol University in Istanbul.

Today, as Chairman of the Somali Students Association in Türkiye (UMASET), Mohamed often reflects on how that early experience shaped his academic and personal journey. Studying in Türkiye benefited him profoundly.

It opened his eyes to the world, exposed him to different cultures, and provided a broader global perspective. Learning alongside international students in an academic environment closely connected to real-world diplomacy helped shape his understanding of leadership, cooperation, and international relations.

His personal journey mirrors the wider Türkiye-Africa story that has unfolded over the past decade.

Türkiye’s engagement with Somalia began with humanitarian action during the 2011 crisis, but it did not end there. Over time, it evolved into a deep and structured partnership rooted in long-term commitment.

Rather than limiting its role to emergency assistance, Türkiye positioned itself on the ground as a partner in rebuilding state capacity.

The reopening and strengthening of public institutions in Mogadishu, investments in health and education infrastructure, and support for security and governance stand as visible outcomes of this approach.

By working directly with Somali institutions and placing local actors at the center of the process, Türkiye helped foster a model of cooperation based on ownership, dignity, and sustainability.

This approach is not unique to Somalia; it reflects a broader philosophy that defines Türkiye’s engagement across Africa. What distinguishes Türkiye’s footprint on the continent is its people-centred and field-oriented model. In healthcare, this is evident in hospitals that provide accessible and quality services to local populations. In infrastructure, it is reflected in roads, airports, and public facilities that directly improve daily life.

In education, it appears through long-term investments in human capital, including scholarships, schools, and academic partnerships.

Rather than operating from a distance, Türkiye works side by side with local communities, listens to local needs, and delivers tangible outcomes that people can see and feel.

Enduring bridge

Education has become one of the most enduring bridges between Türkiye and Africa. Thousands of African students have studied in Turkish universities, returning home with skills, networks, and a deeper understanding of global engagement.

These students are not only beneficiaries of education; they are future diplomats, professionals, and leaders who carry with them lived experiences of partnership built on mutual respect.