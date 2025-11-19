EUROPE
Netherlands puts chip maker Nexperia's state control on hold as China talks continue
The Dutch state took control of Nexperia on September 30, saying the move was needed to prevent the company's former chief executive from moving its operations to China.
Dutch Economy Minister Vincent Karremans said on Wednesday that talks will continue. / Reuters
The Dutch government has said it is suspending its intervention at computer chip maker Nexperia after what it said were constructive talks with China over a dispute which has led to shortages of chips needed by car manufacturers.

Beijing responded by halting exports of Nexperia's finished products on October 4, a measure it has since relaxed.

Dutch Economy Minister Vincent Karremans said on Wednesday that suspending the government intervention represented a gesture of goodwill, adding that talks will continue.

"We are positive about the measures already taken by the Chinese authorities to ensure the supply of chips to Europe and the rest of the world," he said in a statement.

Nexperia is a major supplier of basic computer chips to the car industry, and shortages of its chips following the dispute between the Netherlands and China, have threatened automotive supply chains and led to production slowdowns and halts.

SOURCE:Reuters
