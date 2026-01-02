The UAE has said that it has completed the withdrawal of all its forces from Yemen, formally ending its remaining “counterterrorism” missions in the Arab country.

The Ministry of Defence has terminated its “remaining counterterrorism personnel in Yemen of its own volition, in a manner that ensures the safety of its personnel and in coordination with the concerned partners,” Emirati news agency WAM reported on Friday.

It added that the measure comes within the context of a “comprehensive assessment of the requirements of the current phase, and in line with the commitments of the UAE and its role in supporting security and stability in the region.”

On December 30, the UAE announced it was “voluntarily“ ending its remaining “counterterrorism“ missions by early January, marking the complete end of its military presence amid strained Gulf relations.

Tensions escalated in late 2025 when UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) separatists seized key eastern provinces of Yemen, including Hadramout, prompting Saudi air strikes on alleged UAE arms shipments and demands for Emirati withdrawal.

The UAE backs STC and has for years been part of Yemen's internationally recognised government, which is supported by Saudi Arabia, and has led the fight against the Houthis.

Referendum on independence

Meanwhile, STC said on Friday that it aims to hold a referendum on independence from the north in two years following its seizure of swathes of the country last month in a move that triggered a major feud between Gulf powers.

This statement followed claims by the STC that coalition strikes resulted in the deaths of at least 20 of their fighters in attacks on military bases in Al-Khasha and Seiyun, an official for the STC forces said on condition of anonymity.