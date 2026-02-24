North Korea's ruling party has elevated leader Kim Jong-un's powerful younger sister to a top position, state media has said, a sign of her far-reaching influence within the reclusive nation.

Thousands of party elites have packed the capital, Pyongyang, for a once-in-five-years summit of the ruling Workers' Party, a gathering that directs state efforts on everything from diplomacy to war planning.

Kim Yo-jong - long considered one of her brother's closest lieutenants - was promoted to department director within the party's apex central committee, the Korean Central News Agency has said on Tuesday.

Although it was not clear which department she would lead, she had previously held a senior role within the party's propaganda unit.

Kim Yo Jong has in recent years emerged as one of the most powerful figures in North Korea, playing a highly visible role in diplomacy, nuclear negotiations and other matters of state.

"Kim Yo-jong is one of the very few people Kim Jong Un can trust and rely on," said Ahn Chan-il, a researcher originally from North Korea.

"She also served as a working-level official for Kim's summits with Trump in Singapore and Hanoi. She is experienced and seasoned," he said.

Kim Yo-jong burst onto the international scene in 2018, when she was dispatched to Seoul as North Korea's envoy for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

With that trip, she became one of the first members of the ruling Kim dynasty to set foot in the South since the Korean War.

Since then, she has gained a reputation for her vitriolic denunciations of Washington and Seoul.

She once derided the government of former South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol as a "faithful dog" of the United States.

Her tone has softened somewhat since South Korea's incumbent leader Lee Jae Myung - who has sought to mend ties with the North - took office last year.

Kim Yo Jong's latest advancement "amounts to promotion to ministerial rank," said Lim Eul-chul from the Institute for Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University.