US President Donald Trump said that he would travel to China early next year, and expected to seal a trade deal in South Korea with President Xi Jinping later this month despite a recent row over tariffs.

"I've been invited to go to China, and I'll be doing that sometime fairly early next year. We have it sort of set," Trump told reporters on Monday as he hosted Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House.

Trump voiced doubt that China would invade Taiwan as he voiced confidence in his relationship with counterpart Xi Jinping, whom he will meet later this month.

Trump was asked about an earlier Pentagon assessment that Xi was eying 2027 to attempt to seize Taiwan, a democratic self-governing island claimed by China.

"I think we'll be just fine with China. China doesn't want to do that," Trump told reporters on Monday as he met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Speaking of Xi's designs on Taiwan, Trump said: "Now that doesn't mean it's not the apple of his eye, because probably it is, but I don't see anything happening."

Without explicitly saying he would authorise force to defend Taiwan, Trump said that China knows that the United States "is the strongest military power in the world by far."

"We have the best of everything, and nobody's going to mess with that. And I don't see that at all with President Xi," Trump said.

"I think we're going to get along very well as it pertains to Taiwan and others," he said.