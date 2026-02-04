Libyan Attorney General al Siddiq al Sour launched an investigation on Wednesday into the killing of Saif al Islam Gaddafi, the son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Libyan officials said that Saif al Islam was killed in Libya’s western city of Zintan on Tuesday.

A statement by the Attorney General's Investigation Office said investigators “examined the scene of Saif al Islam’s killing, seized items, interviewed witnesses, and anyone who could provide clarification regarding the incident.”

Forensic doctors also examined Saif al Islam’s body, it added.