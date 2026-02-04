WORLD
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death
Unidentified gunmen killed Saif al Islam Gaddafi in Zintan city on Tuesday.
Libya’s Attorney General launches investigation into death of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi [FILE PHOTO] / AA
February 4, 2026

Libyan Attorney General al Siddiq al Sour launched an investigation on Wednesday into the killing of Saif al Islam Gaddafi, the son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Libyan officials said that Saif al Islam was killed in Libya’s western city of Zintan on Tuesday.

A statement by the Attorney General's Investigation Office said investigators “examined the scene of Saif al Islam’s killing, seized items, interviewed witnesses, and anyone who could provide clarification regarding the incident.”

Forensic doctors also examined Saif al Islam’s body, it added.

Preliminary investigations suggest “the victim was exposed to gunfire that resulted in fatal injuries," the statement said.

Libyan media reported that the killing took place at Saif al Islam’s residence and was carried out by four unidentified individuals, adding that surveillance cameras at the site were disabled before the attack.

