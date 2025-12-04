AFRICA
2 min read
UN rights chief warns of new 'wave of atrocities' in Sudan's Kordofan region
Volker Turk urges an immediate end to fighting as civilian deaths mount and famine deepens.
UN rights chief warns of new 'wave of atrocities' in Sudan's Kordofan region
Asha Kano Kavi, displaced from Kadugli, serves boiled wild leaves to orphaned children at Bruam IDP Camp in South Kordofan, Sudan, on June 22 2024. / Reuters
December 4, 2025

The UN human rights chief warned on Thursday that he feared "another wave of atrocities" in Sudan as fierce clashes escalate across the Kordofan region involving the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

Since October 25, when the RSF captured Bara city in North Kordofan, the UN human rights office has documented at least 269 civilian deaths from aerial strikes, artillery shelling and summary executions.

With telecommunications and internet outages hampering reporting, the true toll is likely far higher, Volker Turk said in a statement.

According to the statement, the office has also received reports of retaliatory killings, arbitrary detention, abductions, sexual violence and forced recruitment, including of children.

Many civilians have been detained on accusations of "collaborating" with opposing groups, Turk said, while hateful and divisive speech is raising fears of further violence.

"It is truly shocking to see history repeating itself in Kordofan so soon after the horrific events in Al Fasher," he said. "The international community stood united then, unequivocally condemning the barbarous violations and destruction. We must not allow Kordofan to become another Al Fasher."

RelatedTRT World - RSF kills Sudan state news agency director in Al Fasher, detains multiple journalists
RECOMMENDED

Deadly attacks have continued across the three Kordofan states in recent weeks. On November 3, an RSF drone strike on a mourning tent in El Obeid reportedly killed 45 people, mostly women. On November 29, an SAF aerial strike in Kauda, South Kordofan, reportedly killed at least 48 people, most of them civilians, the statement noted.

Kadugli and Dilling in South Kordofan remain besieged by RSF and SPLM-N forces, with famine confirmed in Kadugli and looming in Dilling, it added. El Obeid is partially surrounded by RSF, and "all parties are blocking humanitarian access."

"We cannot remain silent in front of yet another man-made catastrophe," Turk said, adding that this fighting must end immediately, and life-saving aid must be allowed to reach those who face starvation.

More than 45,000 people have fled their homes in the past month, Turk said, calling for safe passage, protection of humanitarian workers and the restoration of telecommunications.

He urged states with influence to halt arms flows fueling the conflict.

"Have we not learned our lessons from the past? We cannot stand idly by and allow more Sudanese to become victims of horrific human rights violations. We must act, and this war must stop now," he urged.

RelatedTRT World - Guterres urges G20 to push for Sudan ceasefire, stop arms flow
SOURCE:AA
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage