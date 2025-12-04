The UN human rights chief warned on Thursday that he feared "another wave of atrocities" in Sudan as fierce clashes escalate across the Kordofan region involving the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

Since October 25, when the RSF captured Bara city in North Kordofan, the UN human rights office has documented at least 269 civilian deaths from aerial strikes, artillery shelling and summary executions.

With telecommunications and internet outages hampering reporting, the true toll is likely far higher, Volker Turk said in a statement.

According to the statement, the office has also received reports of retaliatory killings, arbitrary detention, abductions, sexual violence and forced recruitment, including of children.

Many civilians have been detained on accusations of "collaborating" with opposing groups, Turk said, while hateful and divisive speech is raising fears of further violence.

"It is truly shocking to see history repeating itself in Kordofan so soon after the horrific events in Al Fasher," he said. "The international community stood united then, unequivocally condemning the barbarous violations and destruction. We must not allow Kordofan to become another Al Fasher."