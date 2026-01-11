Russia and Ukraine have reported casualties and damage to local infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks.

In Russia, Voronezh Governor Aleksandr Gusev wrote on Telegram on Sunday that the region’s administrative centre suffered “one of the most severe drone attacks” since the start of the Ukraine war.

“Unfortunately, a young woman died in intensive care last night after being injured when drone debris fell on a private home,” Gusev said.

The governor said that one woman currently remains in the hospital after suffering from abdominal injuries, while two others are receiving outpatient treatment for cuts.

He noted that authorities and emergency services continue to work on damaged sites, which he said include more than 10 apartment buildings, one of which is non-residential, as well as an “equal number” of private homes, a high school, and several administrative buildings.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its air defences shot down 33 Ukrainian drones overnight, 17 of which were downed over the Voronezh region.