Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
One person was killed, and three were injured in Russia’s Voronezh region in an overnight Ukrainian drone attack, while Ukrainian authorities said six people were injured in overnight Russian drone strikes on the Kharkiv and Zhytomyr regions.
The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its air defences shot down 33 Ukrainian drones overnight, 17 of which were downed over the Voronezh region. / Reuters Archive
January 11, 2026

Russia and Ukraine have reported casualties and damage to local infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks.

In Russia, Voronezh Governor Aleksandr Gusev wrote on Telegram on Sunday that the region’s administrative centre suffered “one of the most severe drone attacks” since the start of the Ukraine war.

“Unfortunately, a young woman died in intensive care last night after being injured when drone debris fell on a private home,” Gusev said.

The governor said that one woman currently remains in the hospital after suffering from abdominal injuries, while two others are receiving outpatient treatment for cuts.

He noted that authorities and emergency services continue to work on damaged sites, which he said include more than 10 apartment buildings, one of which is non-residential, as well as an “equal number” of private homes, a high school, and several administrative buildings.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its air defences shot down 33 Ukrainian drones overnight, 17 of which were downed over the Voronezh region.

Strikes in Ukraine

Ukraine has not yet commented on the attack, though its Air Force claimed on Telegram that it shot down 125 out of 154 drones launched by Russia on the country overnight.

In the country’s northwestern Zhytomyr region, Governor Vitalii Bunechko said that overnight strikes targeted critical infrastructure facilities, resulting in the hospitalisation of two workers who sustained moderate injuries.

Separately, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that four people were injured following strikes on the village of Movchany, situated just south of the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, which is about 30 kilometres (18.6 miles) from the Russian border.

“There was destruction and damage to the residential buildings, as well as a fire on an area of ​​150 sq. metres (1,614 square feet),” it added.

SOURCE:AA
