Following the federal elections , Germany has entered a new phase of seeking political stability amid the phenomenal rise of the hard-right in the country’s socio-political landscape.

The Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) emerged as the strongest party with 28.5 percent of the vote, while the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) secured second place with 20.8 percent – its strongest performance to date.

The Social Democratic Party (SPD), by contrast, achieved just 16.4 percent, marking the worst result in its history.

After nearly six weeks of negotiations, the CDU/CSU and SPD agreed to form a grand coalition. CDU leader Friedrich Merz is expected to be elected chancellor in early May.

At the core of the coalition agreement lies the goal of easing the debt brake for defence spending and creating a special fund of €500 billion for infrastructure investment.

New government, old fears

It’s not just the structure of the new government that is changing – the balance of power within the opposition is shifting as well. In a poll conducted on April 9, 2025, the AfD rose to 25 percent while the CDU/CSU fell to 24 percent.

This trend confirms that the AfD has evolved from a temporary protest movement into a lasting political force. The party’s rise is largely attributed to migration, security, and economic uncertainty.

While the AfD remains strongest in eastern Germany, it is gaining ground in the west – increasing pressure on the centrist parties.

Ulrich Schlie, Henry Kissinger Professor of Political Science at the University of Bonn, emphasises this challenge.

“The persistently high support for the AfD, fueled by dissatisfaction with the established parties, is a major challenge for democratic competition,” he tells TRT World.

“It increases the pressure to actually solve identified problems and to maintain party distinctions so that voters still have real alternatives.”

The Merz government is expected to pursue a stricter migration policy than its predecessor – the so-called “traffic light” coalition. Coalition negotiations led to an agreement on a “return initiative” for refugees from Syria and Afghanistan, aligning with Merz’s call for a “paradigm shift” in migration policy.

This marks a clear victory for the CDU/CSU over the more migration-friendly SPD.

Ulrich Brückner, Professor of European Studies at Stanford University’s Berlin Center, also sees this as a deep-rooted dilemma.

“The CDU and CSU have become vulnerable to pressure from the SPD, as shown by the coalition negotiations,” he tells TRT World.

“At the same time, both parties are doomed to succeed if they want to prevent an AfD election victory. The conditions for a successful term are no better than before, but it’s also not inevitable that this coalition will fail.”

Additionally, the government plans to implement security-focused measures under the banner of “combating Islamism” , which may disproportionately affect the Muslim population.

In 2023 , Germany recorded at least 1,926 anti-Muslim incidents, including 88 attacks on mosques. This trend illustrates a rightward shift by the CDU in an attempt to reclaim societal influence – a move that carries serious risks for social cohesion and democratic values.

For many migrants and Muslims in Germany, the shift is deeply unsettling. What is presented as a “security agenda” increasingly feels like institutionalised suspicion – reinforcing stereotypes and eroding civil liberties. The line between policy and prejudice is becoming dangerously thin.

The rise of the AfD and the rightward drift of centrist parties reflect a broader societal hardening. For those who believed Germany had learned from its past, these developments are a stark warning: exclusionary politics are no longer fringe – they are becoming the norm.

Cracks in transatlantic foundation

The return of Donald Trump to the White House in January 2025 has ushered in a new phase of uncertainty for transatlantic relations.

For an export-oriented country like Germany, this development is strategically significant. According to 2024 data , the US overtook China as Germany’s largest trading partner, with a trade volume of €252.8 billion.

This has intensified Berlin’s efforts to establish a more balanced and functional relationship with Washington.

Despite the Trump administration’s continued protectionist stance toward China, economic relations between the US and Germany remain fraught with uncertainty.

The CDU/CSU-SPD coalition has therefore emphasised the “outstanding importance” of the transatlantic partnership and is seeking close cooperation with North America.

Brückner is certain that Merz will maintain strong ties with the US.

“Merz is…the most transatlantic chancellor in German history. He will try to preserve the close relationship,” he says.

Merz’s prioritisation of Europe further underscores that Germany’s interests are not solely bilateral with the US but are deeply intertwined with European unity.

Roland Bathon, a freelance journalist specialising in Eastern Europe and Russia, agrees that the next German government will strive to maintain good relations with the US, despite the Trump presidency:

“Despite all the differences with the Trump administration, the CDU/CSU as the larger coalition partner and chancellor party remains fundamentally transatlantic in orientation,” Bathon tells TRT World.

“The government will try to minimise damage to transatlantic ties caused by growing political rifts between Washington and Berlin.”