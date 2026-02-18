TÜRKİYE
Europe's security architecture 'falls short' without Türkiye: Erdogan
Turkish president presses for deeper European defence integration, highlights Ankara’s growing African partnerships, and calls for dialogue in regional crises from Syria to Iran and Gaza.
Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to reporters aboard his return flight from Ethiopia. (Image: Türkiye's Communication Directorate) / Others
6 hours ago

Europe cannot build a credible security framework without Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned, arguing the time has come for the continent to include Ankara more fully in its defence and security structures.

Speaking to reporters aboard his return flight from Ethiopia on Wednesday, Erdogan said Europe must move beyond what he described as ideological barriers preventing closer integration with Türkiye. 

He stressed that the Turkish military is among the most capable forces in NATO and warned that any new European security architecture excluding Türkiye would fall short.

“If Europe intends to build a new defence system, it is obvious that an arrangement without Türkiye would be insufficient,” he said, adding that Ankara’s field capabilities make it more than a partner “that only talks at the table.”

Improving ties with Africa

Turning to his visit to Ethiopia, Erdogan described Addis Ababa as a key gateway to broader engagement with Africa and highlighted Türkiye’s role in fostering regional trust, including mediation efforts between Ethiopia and Somalia. 

He said the trip reflected Ankara’s long-term policy of partnership with the African continent based on mutual respect rather than exploitation.

“Türkiye has never had a colonial past in Africa,” he said, adding that the country’s approach of equal partnership and humanitarian diplomacy has strengthened its standing across the continent.

Stability in Syria and Iran

On Syria, Erdogan said Türkiye’s campaign for a “terror-free” region was progressing cautiously but steadily and that developments inside Syria were beginning to reflect Ankara’s security priorities. 

He said Turkish institutions were closely monitoring integration efforts and continuing legal and political work to address the roots of militancy, not just its security dimension.

Addressing tensions involving Iran and the United States, Erdogan said Ankara was in contact with both sides and opposed any military escalation. 

He said he had recently spoken separately with Iran’s leadership and US President Donald Trump, stressing that dialogue remained the only viable path forward.

“A new war targeting Iran would benefit no one,” he said, warning it would deepen instability across the region. “As long as diplomacy remains possible, hope remains.”

Türkiye to attend Gaza peace meeting

On Gaza, Erdogan described the conflict as a “test of humanity’s conscience,” calling for a permanent ceasefire, uninterrupted humanitarian aid and renewed momentum toward a two-state solution. 

He said Türkiye would participate in upcoming peace initiatives and confirmed Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan would attend a Gaza peace meeting on Ankara’s behalf.

SOURCE:TRT World
