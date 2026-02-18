Europe cannot build a credible security framework without Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned, arguing the time has come for the continent to include Ankara more fully in its defence and security structures.

Speaking to reporters aboard his return flight from Ethiopia on Wednesday, Erdogan said Europe must move beyond what he described as ideological barriers preventing closer integration with Türkiye.

He stressed that the Turkish military is among the most capable forces in NATO and warned that any new European security architecture excluding Türkiye would fall short.

“If Europe intends to build a new defence system, it is obvious that an arrangement without Türkiye would be insufficient,” he said, adding that Ankara’s field capabilities make it more than a partner “that only talks at the table.”

Related TRT World - Türkiye marks 74 years in NATO with growing defence industry

Improving ties with Africa

Turning to his visit to Ethiopia, Erdogan described Addis Ababa as a key gateway to broader engagement with Africa and highlighted Türkiye’s role in fostering regional trust, including mediation efforts between Ethiopia and Somalia.

He said the trip reflected Ankara’s long-term policy of partnership with the African continent based on mutual respect rather than exploitation.

“Türkiye has never had a colonial past in Africa,” he said, adding that the country’s approach of equal partnership and humanitarian diplomacy has strengthened its standing across the continent.