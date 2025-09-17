Ben & Jerry's co-founder Jerry Greenfield, whose name helped shape the popular ice cream brand, has quit the company after 47 years, as the company’s rift with parent Unilever deepened over the former’s stance on the war in Gaza.

In a letter that co-founder Ben Cohen posted on X on Greenfield's behalf, Greenfield said that he felt the independence the brand had to speak on social issues and events was lost to Unilever.

“For more than 20 years under their ownership, Ben & Jerry's stood up and spoke out in support of peace, justice and human rights, not as abstract concepts, but in relation to real events happening in our world,” he wrote.

“That independence existed in no small part because of the unique merger agreement Ben and I negotiated with Unilever, one that enshrined our social mission and values in the company's governance structure in perpetuity. It's profoundly disappointing to come to the conclusion that that independence, the very basis of our sale to Unilever, is gone.”

Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s have clashed since 2021, when the Chubby Hubby maker said it would stop sales in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The brand has since sued its parent over alleged efforts to silence it and described the Gaza war as "genocide," a rare stance for a major US company.