The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council said on Thursday it plans to take legal action against detainees from the Daesh terrorist group transferred to Iraq from neighbouring Syria.

The announcement followed clashes between Syrian security forces and the YPG terror group, which led to the transfer of Daesh detainees from prisons previously controlled by the YPG.

The council said in a statement that Iraqi courts will begin judicial procedures against the suspects once they are formally received and placed in designated correctional facilities.

It stressed the need to document and archive “terrorist crimes” to establish cross-border criminal responsibility and ensure that no suspect evades legal accountability.

“All suspects, regardless of their nationality or position within the terrorist organisation, are subject exclusively to the authority of the Iraqi judiciary, and legal procedures will be applied without exception,” the council said.