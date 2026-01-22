WORLD
2 min read
Iraq to prosecute Daesh detainees transferred from Syria
Iraq’s top judicial body says all suspects, regardless of nationality or rank within the terror group, fall exclusively under Iraqi jurisdiction.
Iraq to prosecute Daesh detainees transferred from Syria
On Wednesday, Iraqi army spokesperson Sabah Al Numan said Iraq had received an initial group of 150 “terrorist elements” previously held in Syria. / Reuters
January 22, 2026

The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council said on Thursday it plans to take legal action against detainees from the Daesh terrorist group transferred to Iraq from neighbouring Syria.

The announcement followed clashes between Syrian security forces and the YPG terror group, which led to the transfer of Daesh detainees from prisons previously controlled by the YPG.

The council said in a statement that Iraqi courts will begin judicial procedures against the suspects once they are formally received and placed in designated correctional facilities.

RelatedTRT World - US begins large-scale transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria to Iraq

It stressed the need to document and archive “terrorist crimes” to establish cross-border criminal responsibility and ensure that no suspect evades legal accountability.

“All suspects, regardless of their nationality or position within the terrorist organisation, are subject exclusively to the authority of the Iraqi judiciary, and legal procedures will be applied without exception,” the council said.

RECOMMENDED

On Wednesday, Iraqi army spokesperson Sabah Al Numan said Iraq had received an initial group of 150 “terrorist elements” previously held in Syrian prisons.

He added that the National Security Ministerial Council approved the transfer during an emergency meeting, in coordination with the US-led international coalition fighting Daesh, including Iraqi nationals and detainees of other nationalities.

Also on Thursday, Iraqi Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah arrived at the Syrian border with a senior military delegation to monitor developments and oversee preparations to prevent any Daesh elements from attempting to infiltrate Iraq.

Baghdad declared victory over Daesh in December 2017 after a three-year war and the recapture of all territory the group had seized.

However, Daesh cells continue to operate in northern, western and eastern provinces, carrying out sporadic attacks, while Iraqi forces conduct ongoing security operations to target the terror group’s remnants.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Council of Europe lifts former chief’s immunity over Epstein files