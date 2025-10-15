US
1 min read
Meta takes down ICE-tracking Facebook page in Chicago at Justice Department's request
Attorney General Pam Bondi says "following outreach" from the DOJ, Facebook removed a "large group page" that was being used to target ICE officials.
Meta takes down ICE-tracking Facebook page in Chicago at Justice Department's request
Users and developers of the apps say it's their First Amendment right to capture what ICE is doing in their neighbourhoods. / Reuters
October 15, 2025

Meta has removed a Facebook page used to track the presence of immigration agents at the request of the Department of Justice, the company confirmed.

Meta said in a statement on Tuesday that the group “was removed for violating our policies against coordinated harm”.

Meta is the latest tech company to restrict tools used to track ICE agents on its platform.

Earlier this month, Apple and Google blocked downloads of phone apps that flag sightings of US immigration agents, just hours after the Trump administration demanded that one particularly popular iPhone app be taken down.

Bondi has said that such tracking puts Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers at risk.

RECOMMENDED

But users and developers of the apps say it’s their First Amendment right to capture what ICE is doing in their neighbourhoods, and maintain that most users turn to these platforms in an effort to protect their own safety as President Donald Trump steps up aggressive immigration enforcement across the country.

While a Facebook group for ICE sightings in Chicago does appear to have been taken down, as of Tuesday evening, dozens of other groups, some with thousands of members, remained visible on Facebook.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal