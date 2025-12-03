Human rights organisations have warned that President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies risk overshadowing next year’s FIFA World Cup, urging football’s governing body to ensure the safety of fans, workers and journalists.

The warnings came ahead of Friday’s draw in Washington for the 48-nation tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said they feared immigration raids near stadiums and criticised Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to cities hosting matches, including Chicago and Los Angeles.

"Families, fans, players and other members of the football community have the right to enjoy the game without the fear of being detained and separated from their loved ones," said Daniel Norona of Amnesty International USA.

A Human Rights Watch report said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more than 92,000 people between January and October in or near cities due to host World Cup matches.

It also noted the detention of an asylum seeker shortly before the Club World Cup final in July.

Some groups voiced concern about Trump’s revocation of temporary legal protections for migrants from Haiti, which recently qualified for the World Cup for the first time in more than 50 years.

"This isn’t hypothetical," said Georgetown law professor Jennifer Li. "We need FIFA and host cities to make clear whether or not ICE, the National Guard and other federal law enforcement will be at the stadiums."