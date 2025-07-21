A routine trip to collect food in Gaza has turned into a tragedy for the family of Palestinian father Hatem al-Nouri.

His two-year-old son Seraj went with his two brothers and a niece to a US-run aid distribution point in central Gaza last week in the hope of getting some food for the family.

As they reached the site, an Israeli warplane hit the four and other aid-seeking Palestinians, severely wounding Seraj while his two brothers, Omar and Amir, and niece Sama died, all under the age of 10.

"What was the crime of these children?" Hatem asked, holding back his tears. "They were just hungry."

The helpless father and his wife, Iman, sit by their son's side at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, consumed with fear and heartbreak.

"They were hungry, just hoping for something sweet to eat," said Iman, recounting how the four children left their home in Deir al-Balah to collect food and nutritional supplements from the aid site, run by US-based NGO Project HOPE.

"Seraj was crying for something sweet," Iman said. "Five minutes later, they were bombed."

Israeli-made famine

Gaza has been teetering on the brink of famine under Israel's stifling blockade.

According to Gaza's government media office, over 650,000 children under five are now at risk of death by starvation amid the ongoing Israeli blockade, which has cut off food, fuel, and medical aid for months.

Due to fuel shortages, no ambulances could reach the four children after the Israeli attack. Instead, neighbours loaded their shattered bodies onto donkey carts to take them to the hospital.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, fuel shortages have forced hospitals to cut electricity to entire departments, and blood bank refrigerators have stopped working, threatening the lives of patients in need of urgent transfusions.

"When we brought Omar in, he was still breathing," recalled his mother. "But no ambulance, no blood, and no emergency team could reach him in time."

She believes her son could have been saved.

"They went to get food. That's all. They came back as martyrs," said their father, Hatem. "Seraj is between life and death… for the sake of something sweet-tasting."