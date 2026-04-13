Pope Leo says that he plans to continue speaking out against war even after US President Donald Trump's direct attack on the leader of the 1.4-billion-member Church.

Speaking to journalists on Monday aboard the papal flight to Algiers, where the first US pope is starting a 10-day tour to four African countries, the pontiff also said the Christian message was being "abused".

"I don't want to get into a debate with him," Leo said. "I don't think that the message of the Gospel is meant to be abused in the way that some people are doing."

"I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems," he said, speaking in English.

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