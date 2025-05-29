Ukraine has announced that it is prepared to attend further talks with Russia in Istanbul next week but again demanded that Moscow provide a document setting out its conditions for peace.

"Ukraine is ready to attend the next meeting, but we want to engage in a constructive discussion. This means it is important to receive Russia's draft," said Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff.

It was not immediately clear whether the statement constituted an official condition for Ukraine's attendance.

The call came as the United Nations warned that hopes for peace in the three-year-old war were "barely" alive, and the United States reiterated that it may withdraw from mediation efforts and impose further sanctions on Russia.

Ukraine's statement published on Thursday followed Russian claims that it was still awaiting confirmation from Kiev regarding participation in a new round of talks in Istanbul on Monday.

Diplomatic efforts have accelerated in recent months, but Russia has continued its heavy bombardment of Ukrainian territory and rejected calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Moscow has offered to hold a second round of direct talks in Istanbul on June 2, where it said it would present a "memorandum" outlining its terms for a long-term peace settlement.

However, Ukraine has maintained that the meeting would be pointless unless it receives a copy of the memorandum in advance.

Responding to the demand, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Ukraine's insistence on seeing the document ahead of the talks was "non-constructive".

Ukraine, in turn, said it had already submitted its own peace framework and expected Moscow to do the same.

"Russia is doing everything they can to make the meetings empty," Zelenskyy said. "And this is another reason why there must be sufficient sanctions, sufficient pressure on Russia."

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Georgiy Tykhy suggested Moscow's refusal to share its document "suggests that it is likely filled with unrealistic ultimatums."