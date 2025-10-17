US Representative Seth Moulton has said that he is returning donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and will not accept any future contributions from the lobby as he begins his bid for the Senate in Massachusetts.
"I am returning AIPAC donations and refusing to accept any donations or support from them," Moulton wrote on X.
"The FEC filing I made yesterday reflects that we are returning donations."
Moulton, who announced his Senate campaign on Wednesday ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, said his decision stemmed from his disagreement with AIPAC’s current direction and its close alignment with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.
"I support Israel's right to exist, but I've also never been afraid to disagree openly with AIPAC when I believe they're wrong," he said.
"In recent years, AIPAC has aligned itself too closely with Prime Minister Netanyahu's government. I'm a friend of Israel, but not of its current government, and AIPAC's mission today is to back that government. I don't support that direction."
The Massachusetts Democrat said he wanted his decision to signal a principled stance rather than political posturing.
"That’s why I’ve decided to return the donations I’ve received and will not be accepting their support," he said.
Moulton added that he remains hopeful about diplomatic progress in Gaza following a recent truce, saying that an enduring peace between Israelis and Palestinians must be political rather than military.
"I'm cautiously optimistic that the recent breakthrough in Gaza will move us closer to ending the horrific violence in the region," he wrote.
"A political resolution that allows Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in peace is exactly the kind of framework I've been calling for from the beginning."
The four-term congressman, a former US Marine who served in Iraq, has positioned himself as a moderate Democrat with a strong focus on foreign policy.
His decision to distance himself from AIPAC marks a rare move among congressional candidates, as the lobby remains one of Washington’s most influential fundraising forces.