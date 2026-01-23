A deal has been reached between Washington and Beijing to sell TikTok’s American operations to a group of primarily US-based investors, with Oracle and Silver Lake in leading roles, according to a report.

The agreement, intended to be finalised this week, resolves years of tension about the app's security and ownership, American news media reported.

Under the finalised structure, Chinese parent company ByteDance will retain less than a 20% stake, while Oracle, Silver Lake, and the UAE-based AI firm MGX will each hold 15%, it said.

Additional participants include Susquehanna, Dragoneer, and Michael Dell’s family office DFO.

Neither the White House nor TikTok’s leadership issued a statement on the deal.

The closing aligns with a January 22 deadline established by US President Donald Trump via an executive order that provided a temporary stay on a federal ban of the app.