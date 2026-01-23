BIZTECH
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Popular video app finalises deal to keep its US operations running, averting a ban that loomed if Chinese owner ByteDance failed to sell to American investors.
The deal to secure TikTok’s future in the US has finally closed per media reports. / Reuters
January 23, 2026

A deal has been reached between Washington and Beijing to sell TikTok’s American operations to a group of primarily US-based investors, with Oracle and Silver Lake in leading roles, according to a report.

The agreement, intended to be finalised this week, resolves years of tension about the app's security and ownership, American news media reported.

Under the finalised structure, Chinese parent company ByteDance will retain less than a 20% stake, while Oracle, Silver Lake, and the UAE-based AI firm MGX will each hold 15%, it said.

Additional participants include Susquehanna, Dragoneer, and Michael Dell’s family office DFO.

Neither the White House nor TikTok’s leadership issued a statement on the deal.

The closing aligns with a January 22 deadline established by US President Donald Trump via an executive order that provided a temporary stay on a federal ban of the app.

While the 2024 legislation required divestiture due to data privacy concerns, Trump extended the deadline multiple times to facilitate the transition.

Despite the video-sharing platform briefly going dark before Trump's inauguration, it was restored following his presidential intervention.

A deal had been in the works in the spring.

It was aimed at spinning off TikTok's US operations into a new US-based firm, majority-owned and operated by US investors, but was put on hold after China indicated it would not approve it following Trump's announcements of steep tariffs on Chinese goods.

