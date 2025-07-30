WORLD
Russia slams 'cynical' Trump threats on Iran's nuclear facilities
President Trump warned on Monday that he would order fresh attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities should Tehran try to restart facilities that the US bombed last month.
Russia says it's worried about threat of new strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities / Reuters
July 30, 2025

Russia has strongly denounced threats of renewed military strikes on Tehran's nuclear infrastructure, just weeks after a 12-day war between Iran and Israel over Iran's nuclear programme.

Asked to comment on Wednesday on US President Donald Trump's renewed threats against Iran, Maria Zakharova warned against such actions, highlighting their danger for regional stability.

“Serious alarm is raised by regularly voiced threats directed toward Iran to carry out new rocket-bomb attacks on its nuclear facilities. These declarations cynically cloak themselves behind ostensible concerns about the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons,” she said.

US President Donald Trump warned on Monday that he would order fresh US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities should Tehran try to restart facilities that the United States bombed last month.

Trump issued the threat as he held talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Turnberry golf resort on the western coast of Scotland.

Iran maintains it will continue to pursue nuclear enrichment for civilian purposes, something the Trump administration has called a red line.

Cynical concerns

Indirect talks between the US and Iran were continuing when Israel launched a military offensive against Tehran in June.

Zakharova said Russia repeatedly warned against the harmful consequences of military adventurism, which jeopardises stability and security in the Middle East.

“The Russian side categorically condemns any calls for military attacks aimed at eliminating misunderstandings or conflicts related to Iran’s peaceful atomic program,” she said.

She emphasised that Tehran neither possesses nor develops nuclear arms, as consistently affirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) leadership.

“In essence, biased judgements, lacking convincing technical objectivity and sound reasoning, clearly tainted by anti-Iranian sentiments, are presented as sufficient grounds for yet another act of aggression,” she added.

SOURCE:AA
