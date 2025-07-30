Russia has strongly denounced threats of renewed military strikes on Tehran's nuclear infrastructure, just weeks after a 12-day war between Iran and Israel over Iran's nuclear programme.

Asked to comment on Wednesday on US President Donald Trump's renewed threats against Iran, Maria Zakharova warned against such actions, highlighting their danger for regional stability.

“Serious alarm is raised by regularly voiced threats directed toward Iran to carry out new rocket-bomb attacks on its nuclear facilities. These declarations cynically cloak themselves behind ostensible concerns about the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons,” she said.

US President Donald Trump warned on Monday that he would order fresh US attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities should Tehran try to restart facilities that the United States bombed last month.

Trump issued the threat as he held talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his Turnberry golf resort on the western coast of Scotland.

Iran maintains it will continue to pursue nuclear enrichment for civilian purposes, something the Trump administration has called a red line.

Cynical concerns