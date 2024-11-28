POLITICS
Russia to use 'all kinds of weapons' if Ukraine gets nuclear arms from West: Putin
Russian president vows to prevent 'appearance' of nuclear weapons in Ukraine
November 28, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stark warning on Thursday, stating that if the West were to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Russia would respond with all available arsenals at its disposal.

During a press conference held in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, Putin asserted his determination to thwart the “appearance” of nuclear arms in Ukraine.

"In this scenario, should Ukraine receive nuclear arms from the West, we will use everything—let me emphasise, all means of destruction available to Russia. That's it… we will not permit this," Putin declared to reporters while discussing potential future actions Russia might take if Kiev were to acquire nuclear capabilities.

This statement comes in light of claims from US media, which reported on Wednesday that certain American and European officials are advocating for the provision of nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

This development raises significant concerns regarding the escalation of tensions in the region and highlights the precarious security landscape as nations grapple with the implications of nuclear armament in Eastern Europe.

