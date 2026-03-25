A senior Board of Peace official has warned that the situation in Gaza "remains very, very difficult."

"Despite significant improvements through the implementation of phase one, the situation in Gaza remains very, very difficult," said Nickolay Mladenov, high representative for Gaza, Board of Peace, at a UN Security Council session on Palestine.

"Essential services are operating at a fraction of pre-war capacity. The health care system is in collapse. There is no functioning economy."

Outlining three immediate priorities, Mladenov said the first is that "the Rafah crossing must remain open and permit more people to cross in and out of Gaza," warning that "any restriction on its operation directly impedes the implementation of phase two of the ceasefire."

On humanitarian aid, he said the "current flow is not adequate for the scale of need," stressing that "the number of trucks allowed to bring goods into Gaza increases in the immediate future."

He added that "the pipeline is ready, but access must be improved."

He also encouraged accelerating temporary housing solutions, stating that "over 2 million people cannot continue to endure undignified living conditions."