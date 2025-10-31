The UN Security Council has approved a US-backed resolution declaring Morocco's plan for Western Sahara is the "most feasible solution" toward resolving the long-standing dispute.

Out of the 15-member council, 11 voted in favour of the resolution on Friday, which was penned by the US. Russia, China and Pakistan abstained, while Algeria did not vote.

The council also renewed the mandate of the Western Sahara peacekeeping force, known as MINURSO, for a year.

US permanent representative to the UN, Mike Waltz, said Washington welcomed the "historic vote, which seizes upon this unique moment and builds on the momentum for a long, long overdue peace in Western Sahara."

The US is "deeply committed" to supporting a mutually acceptable solution in the Western Sahara, and to resolving the long-standing issue, Waltz said.

"We urge all parties to use the coming weeks to come to the table and engage in serious discussions, using Morocco's credible and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute," he added.

Amar Bendjama, Algeria's permanent representative to the UN, said Algeria did not participate in the vote on the draft resolution because it "does not sufficiently reflect" the UN doctrine with regard to decolonisation.

"A just and lasting solution can only come about in the presence of respect for the inalienable right of the people of Western Sahara to decide on their own future. This is the only guarantee of genuine peace and of lasting stability in the region," Bendjama told the Council.