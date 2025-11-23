US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and head of Ukraine's delegation Andriy Yermak both have hailed "good progress" in talks underway in Geneva to discuss a proposal to halt the Ukraine war.

"We have very good progress, and we are moving forward to the just and lasting peace Ukrainian people deserve," Yermak told reporters on Sunday, while Rubio said of the talks, which were continuing into the evening, that they were "probably the most productive and meaningful ... so far in this entire process".

"We were able to go through some of the items now, point by point. And I think we’ve made good progress," Rubio said.

Rubio added that delegations had broken off to refine proposals aimed at narrowing remaining gaps.

"We're working through making some changes, some adjustments, in the hopes of further narrowing the differences and getting closer to something that both Ukraine and obviously the United States are very comfortable with," he said.

"Obviously, this will ultimately have to be signed off of our presidents, although I feel very comfortable about that happening,” he said, adding that the US also has “substantial insights” into Russia’s priorities.

Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak, for his part, thanked the US for their commitment, adding that work would continue in the coming days and with European partners.

Rubio concluded by saying the delegations would return later with updates. "Let us work on more answers for you … We will come back later tonight," he said.

A counter-proposal

Europeans, on the other hand, have submitted a modified version of the United States' peace plan for Ukraine that pushes back on proposed limits to Kiev's armed forces and territorial concessions, according to media reports on Sunday.