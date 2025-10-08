Türkiye aims to expand its nuclear energy programme, with a particular focus on small modular reactors (SMRs), which the Turkish National Intelligence Academy describes as a “strategic opportunity”.

A newly released report by the academy underlines that Türkiye’s long-term development vision prioritises low-carbon, reliable, and uninterrupted access to energy, needs that SMRs are well-positioned to meet.

SMRs, designed to range from 10 to 300 megawatts, are factory-built and can be deployed gradually, unlike traditional large-scale reactors.

Their shorter construction timelines, flexibility in scaling, and ability to be positioned nearer to centres of consumption make them particularly attractive for Türkiye, which faces steadily rising energy demand.

The report says that energy consumption is expected to surpass 1,000 terawatt-hours by 2050, making diversification a strategic necessity.

In addition to energy generation, SMRs can be used in desalination, district heating, and clean hydrogen production, applications that align with Türkiye’s broader economic and environmental goals.

According to the report, this technology not only reduces transmission losses but also supports sustainable urban systems and industrial competitiveness.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has consistently emphasised that Türkiye’s energy policy is rooted in sustainability and diversification.

Speaking at the 11th Energy Efficiency Forum and Exhibition in Istanbul on Monday, he said the country now derives more than 60 percent of its total installed capacity from renewable sources, positioning Türkiye among the global leaders in green energy investment.

The president stressed that nuclear energy will be a defining element of Türkiye’s next phase of development, with 416 reactors operating in 31 countries and 63 more under construction.

“These reactors produce approximately 9 percent of the world's electricity. Construction of 63 reactors is ongoing in 15 countries, including Türkiye,” the Turkish president said at the forum.

“We will provide the first electricity at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant very soon. We have other nuclear power plant projects in addition to Akkuyu, and discussions on these are ongoing."

He added that Ankara is also in discussions for additional nuclear projects and has signed a Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding with the United States to develop next-generation nuclear technologies, including advanced and small modular reactors.

Türkiye’s nuclear ambitions are tied closely to its 2053 Energy Vision, which aims for 20 gigawatts of installed nuclear capacity by mid-century.