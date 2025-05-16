The Yemeni Houthi group reported more Israeli air strikes on two of its seaports in western Yemen.

"An Israeli aerial aggression targets the ports of Hudaida and Salif," Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported on Friday, without giving further details.

No casualties or material damage have been reported so far.

The Israeli army, for its part, confirmed that the attack destroyed infrastructure at the Houthi-controlled Hudaida and Salif ports.

In a statement, the Israeli army said dozens of Israeli military aircraft were involved in the attack on Yemen, including fighter jets, refuelers and spy planes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to strike the Houthi group "much harder, including their leadership and all infrastructure that enables them to attack us."

"Our pilots have now successfully struck two Houthi terrorist ports again, and this is just the continuation, with more to come," Netanyahu added.