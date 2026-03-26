Israel's main opposition leader Yair Lapid has accused the government of steering the country towards a "security disaster" because of a shortage of combat soldiers.

"The IDF is stretched to the limit and beyond. The government is leaving the army wounded out on the battlefield," Lapid said in a televised statement on Thursday, echoing a warning delivered a day earlier by military chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir to the security cabinet, according to Israeli media reports.

"The government is sending the army into a multi-front war without a strategy, without the necessary means, and with far too few soldiers," Lapid said.

Media reports quoted Zamir as telling the security cabinet that "the IDF is on the verge of collapse".

Commenting on the troop shortage in a televised briefing on Thursday, military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that "more combat soldiers are needed" on a range of fronts, notably in Lebanon.

"On the Lebanese front, the forward defensive zone that we are creating requires additional IDF forces," Defrin said, also mentioning increased needs in the occupied West Bank, Gaza and Syria.

Lapid said that Zamir told the cabinet that he had reservists doing sixth and seventh rotations.

"These reservists are worn out and exhausted and can no longer meet our security challenges," Lapid said.

"The army does not have enough soldiers for its missions."

Military will 'collapse in on itself'