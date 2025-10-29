ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Japan tells US it is committed to boosting defence spending
Japanese defence minister underlines government’s goal of increasing its defence spending budget to two percent of GDP by the end of this fiscal year.
Japan tells US it is committed to boosting defence spending
Japan's Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi meets US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Defence Ministry in Tokyo. / AP
October 29, 2025

Japan has conveyed its resolve to continue increasing its defence spending as Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi met with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in Tokyo.

Their meeting took place on Wednesday, a day after talks between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump, during which Takaichi said Japan will “fundamentally reinforce its defence capabilities” with “unwavering determination and action.”

“Great meeting with Defence Minister Koizumi today. The US-Japan Alliance remains vital to the security of the Asia-Pacific, and I welcome Japan’s recent commitment to increase its defence spending. Together, we can achieve Peace through Strength,” Hegseth wrote on the US social media company X’s platform.

Koizumi and Hegseth discussed plans for revising three key documents on national security, including the National Security Strategy, the National Defence Strategy, and the Defence Buildup Program, according to Kyodo.

The papers were approved by the former administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in December 2022, marking a major shift in the country’s post-war defence policy.

RelatedTRT World - Trump approves first missile batch for Japan’s F-35 jets, vows to strengthen US military power

The first meeting

Koizumi also conveyed the Japanese government’s goal of increasing its defence spending budget to two percent of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of this fiscal year, through March, two years ahead of its previous commitment.

RECOMMENDED

At a joint press conference with Hegseth after the meeting, Koizumi, who assumed his position last week, said: "We exchanged views on the security environment, which has been rapidly worsening, and shared that recognition."

Hegseth said Washington expects Japan to promptly implement its planned defence spending expansion, but he said he did not request any specific amount during the meeting.

It marked the first meeting that Koizumi held since being appointed defence chief after Takaichi was elected prime minister on October 21.

In her first policy speech, Takaichi also pledged that Japan would boost its defence spending to around two percent of its GDP.

Under a mutual defence treaty, the US has more than 50,000 soldiers deployed in Japan along with military bases and assets.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat