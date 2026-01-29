The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said it facilitated the transfer of 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza after the last captive body held in the territory was returned to Israel earlier this week.
"The International Committee of the Red Cross today facilitated the return of 15 deceased Palestinians to Gaza. This marks the completion of a months-long operation that reunited families and supported the implementation of the ceasefire agreement," the ICRC said in a statement on Thursday.
Under the Gaza ceasefire deal, in effect since October 10, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.
Israeli forces brought home on Monday the remains of Ran Gvili, the last hostage held in Gaza.
Hamas said that the return of the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza, Ran Gvili, showed the Palestinian resistance group's commitment to the ceasefire.
"The operation began in October with the release and transfer of 20 living hostages and 1,808 detainees," the ICRC statement said.
"In subsequent phases, the ICRC facilitated the return of the deceased, including 27 out of 28 hostages and 360 Palestinians."
The director of Gaza City's al-Shifa Hospital, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, confirmed that 15 Palestinian bodies had arrived at the medical facility on Thursday.
Gaza's health ministry also confirmed in a statement that the return of the latest bodies brought the total number handed over by Israel to 360.
The ICRC said that since October 2023, the humanitarian organisation had "supported the return of 195 captives, including 35 deceased, and 3,472 detainees."
After earlier such exchanges, the Gaza authorities alleged some of the Palestinian bodies bore marks of torture, burns, and field executions, while Israel provided no data or names, making identification a nearly impossible task.