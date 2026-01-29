The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said it facilitated the transfer of 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza after the last captive body held in the territory was returned to Israel earlier this week.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross today facilitated the return of 15 deceased Palestinians to Gaza. This marks the completion of a months-long operation that reunited families and supported the implementation of the ceasefire agreement," the ICRC said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the Gaza ceasefire deal, in effect since October 10, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned.

Israeli forces brought home on Monday the remains of Ran Gvili, the last hostage held in Gaza.

Hamas said that the return of the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza, Ran Gvili, showed the Palestinian resistance group's commitment to the ceasefire.

"The operation began in October with the release and transfer of 20 living hostages and 1,808 detainees," the ICRC statement said.