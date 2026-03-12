Bangladesh’s 13th parliament opened its first session on Thursday, the first since the July 2024 uprising that ousted the government of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and dissolved the legislature.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a two-thirds majority with 209 seats on its own and 212 seats with its allies. A bloc led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami became the main opposition with 77 seats.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, in his first address to parliament, said the country was beginning a new chapter in parliamentary democracy.

“Through the tears of countless victims of the brutality of fascism and the sacrifice of thousands of lives, a truly representative National Parliament accountable to the people through the people’s votes is finally going to begin its journey again from today,” he said, referring to Sheikh Hasina’s more than 15 years in power since 2009.

About 1,400 people were killed, and more than 20,000 were injured in the uprising that ousted Hasina in 2024, according to the United Nations.

Parliament leader Tarique Rahman, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer (chief) and also opposition leader Shafiqur Rahman, along with 225 others, are first timers in the parliament.

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Usual procedure