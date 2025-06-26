In a reversal from previous shortages that resulted in export restrictions, India is allocating record volumes of rice for the manufacturing of ethanol as it battles with huge inventories that are expected to grow even more with the arrival of the current season crop.

Increasing the production of rice for ethanol is helping to reduce rice stocks in the world's largest producer and exporter of the grain, and keeping India's ambitious ethanol blending programme on track despite a drop in supplies of traditional feedstock, sugarcane.

In March, India removed the last of roughly two years of restrictions on rice exports, which had been prompted by poor rains that curtailed production. This year's ample monsoon rains are poised to deliver an abundant harvest.

"Our top priority is making sure we have enough food," a senior government official told Reuters.

"But since we have way more rice than we need for that, we’ve decided to use some of it for ethanol production," the official said.

The state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) has allocated a record 5.2 million metric tons of rice for ethanol, equivalent to nearly 9% of global rice shipments in the 2024/25 marketing year ending in June. In the previous year, less than 3,000 tons of FCI rice went into ethanol.

FCI buys nearly half of India's rice crop and currently has reserves, including unmilled paddy, of a record 59.5 million metric tons on June 1, far exceeding the government's target of 13.5 million tons for July 1.

The availability of rice for ethanol has taken pressure off corn prices, which jumped to a record high last years, forcing record imports by India.

Grain-based distilleries use corn, rice and damaged food grains as feedstock, switching between them depending on price.

Related Senegal struggling to reduce dependency on 'very expensive' Indian rice

India, the number 3 oil importer and consumer of petroleum products, aims to increase the blending of ethanol into gasoline to 20% by 2025/26. Last month, it nearly hit that target, reaching 19.8% ethanol, thanks to plentiful rice.

The 20% goal had appeared to be beyond reach when sugarcane supplies, which accounted for 80% of ethanol feedstock until three years ago, tumbled because of drought in 2023, forcing the world's biggest consumer of the sweetener to sharply reduce diversion of sugar for ethanol.