US lawmakers Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie plan to force a House vote next week requiring congressional approval before President Donald Trump can authorise military action against Iran.

The bipartisan push comes as tensions rise over a possible US strike.

The vote could be tight in the narrowly divided House, where even a small number of defections can shift the outcome. Absences could also prove decisive.

“Trump officials say there’s a 90% chance of strikes on Iran. He can’t without Congress,” Khanna said in a post on X on Wednesday. “@RepThomasMassie & I have a War Powers Resolution to debate & vote on war before putting U.S. troops in harm’s way. I will make a motion to discharge to force a vote on it next week.”

War powers resolutions allow lawmakers to bypass party leadership and compel a floor vote on military action, a rarely used but significant congressional tool.

The move follows a US military buildup near Iran alongside ongoing nuclear diplomacy.



Khanna and Massie previously introduced a similar measure in 2025 during heightened tensions between Israel and Iran. It drew dozens of Democratic supporters but little Republican backing and did not advance.

Earlier attempts by Democrats to restrict Trump’s military authority have also failed, including a recent vote on Venezuela that ended in a 215 to 215 deadlock.