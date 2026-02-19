POLITICS
US Congress faces pressure as lawmakers plan to force war powers vote on Iran
Bipartisan effort, spearheaded by Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, set for next week to compel House vote on a resolution that would require President Trump to secure congressional authorisation before taking military action against Iran.
Khanna, Massie plan to force war powers vote on Iran. / Reuters
US lawmakers Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie plan to force a House vote next week requiring congressional approval before President Donald Trump can authorise military action against Iran.

The bipartisan push comes as tensions rise over a possible US strike.

The vote could be tight in the narrowly divided House, where even a small number of defections can shift the outcome. Absences could also prove decisive.

“Trump officials say there’s a 90% chance of strikes on Iran. He can’t without Congress,” Khanna said in a post on X on Wednesday. “@RepThomasMassie & I have a War Powers Resolution to debate & vote on war before putting U.S. troops in harm’s way. I will make a motion to discharge to force a vote on it next week.”

War powers resolutions allow lawmakers to bypass party leadership and compel a floor vote on military action, a rarely used but significant congressional tool.

The move follows a US military buildup near Iran alongside ongoing nuclear diplomacy.

Khanna and Massie previously introduced a similar measure in 2025 during heightened tensions between Israel and Iran. It drew dozens of Democratic supporters but little Republican backing and did not advance.

Earlier attempts by Democrats to restrict Trump’s military authority have also failed, including a recent vote on Venezuela that ended in a 215 to 215 deadlock.

“Congress must vote on war according to our Constitution. @RepRoKhanna and I will be forcing that vote to happen in the House as soon as possible,” Massie added on X.

“I will vote to put America first which means voting against more war in the Middle East.”

Khanna added that Iran is a complex society of 90 million people with significant air defences and military capabilities. “We also have 30-40k US troops in the region who could be at risk of retaliation. Congress must do its job and stop this march to war.”

“I support diplomatic talks [and] a deal by Trump to handle Iran's nuclear program and protect our allies,” Khanna said, “[b]ut if Trump is preparing to bomb Iran soon & others call for troops on the ground, Congress must get on the record so Americans know where their representatives stand.”

Like the votes before the Iraq war, this could be one of the most consequential votes in the history of Congress.

“Are we going to stop another endless dumb foreign war? Or will the neoconservatives mislead us once again?” Khanna said.

