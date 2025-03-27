Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that he considered the United States’ plans to annex Greenland "serious" amid President Donald Trump's push to take control of the Danish island.

"We are talking about serious plans on the American side with regard to Greenland. These plans have long-standing historical roots," Putin told an Arctic forum in the northern city of Murmansk on Thursday.

Geopolitical rivalries are intensifying in the Arctic, but cooperation in the region is possible, including between Moscow and Western states, Putin said.

Putin added that this had nothing to do with Russia, but that it was clear that the US would continue to promote its interests in the Arctic.

US designs on Greenland were serious and had long historical roots, he said.

Russia was concerned that "NATO countries in general are increasingly designating the Far North as a springboard for possible conflicts", he said, and Russia was monitoring the situation and preparing an appropriate response.

"It is obvious that the role and importance of the Arctic both for Russia and for the whole world is growing. But unfortunately, geopolitical competition, the struggle for positions in this region, is also intensifying," he said.

Ocean of interest