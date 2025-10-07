Israel's genocide in Gaza isn't just a campaign of annihilation and mass casualties on the ground; it's also a campaign that it wants to win by disseminating propaganda and misinformation.

Since October 7, 2023, when Hamas carried out a cross-border attack on Israel, Tel Aviv has been slaughtering besieged Palestinians unabated, with officials reporting a Palestinian death toll of more than 67,000, a figure experts believe to be an undercount.

Amidst ongoing violence, Israel has been carrying out a large-scale misinformation campaign to sanitise its actions in Gaza.

Despite repeated debunking, some Western media outlets initially accepted these falsehoods, particularly early in the war.

While ceasefire talks are taking place in Cairo, Egypt, with the hope of bringing an end to the Israeli violence as it enters its third year, here are some of Tel Aviv's biggest falsehoods and propaganda efforts directed against the Palestinians.

40 beheaded babies

The '40 beheaded babies' claim, though debunked, marked the start of a series of false narratives from Israel regarding Gaza and Hamas. It showed a willingness to spread misinformation.

Turkish Anadolu Agency, which was the first media outlet to debunk the misinformation on "beheading of babies", quoted an Israeli military spokesperson as saying that the Israeli military could not confirm the claims made by Israeli channel i24News channel that spread like wildfire on social and mainstream media.

Grayzone news outlet later verified the source of this lie as David Ben Zion, a commander of unit 71 of the Israeli army, who happens to be an extremist, illegal Zionist settler and who is a repeated offender when it comes to inciting violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Shortly after spreading the falsehood in his interview with i24News, he was seen in a Facebook video smiling broadly, an incongruous expression for someone claiming to have witnessed a massacre.

Former US President Joe Biden even doubled down on this, falsely claiming that he saw the images of the babies. The White House, however, quickly walked back his statement as it knew such images didn't exist.

The images of the supposed beheaded babies were never released by Israel, and the bodies of said babies were never found or recovered.

Mass rapes and sexual assaults

Another lie Israel tried to spread is that Hamas committed mass rapes and sexual assaults on October 7.

Similar to the claim of 40 beheaded babies, the sexual assault allegation was disproven. Chaim Otmazgin, a volunteer with ZAKA, an Israeli volunteer organisation, initially claimed that when he saw the victims of October 7, it was enough for him to know that sexual assault had taken place.

However, months later, he told the Associated Press that at the time he "couldn't think of any other option" and that his allegation wasn't true.

On the other hand, there is a video evidence of Israeli soldiers raping a male Palestinian prisoner.

There is extensive documentation suggesting that Israel has committed acts of sexual violence against Palestinian prisoners, both male and female.

Hamas uses civilians as human shields

Repeatedly, even before the events in Gaza, Israel has relied heavily on the claim that Hamas uses Palestinian civilians as human shields. This claim is unsubstantiated.

The lie resurfaced during Israel's genocide in Gaza when Israel alleged that Hamas operated beneath Al Shifa Hospital. However, Israel did not provide any evidence, such as video footage, photographs, or anything that could be considered as proof, to substantiate this claim.

Doctor Mads Gilbert, who has worked at Al Shifa hospital for 16 years, stated that he didn't see a single sign of any military presence at the hospital.

On the other hand, it has been documented that Israeli forces deliberately target civilians who pose no threat to them.

For example, a video obtained by Al Jazeera shows Israeli forces brutally targeting three Palestinian civilians with an air strike as they were attempting to retrieve a body in Gaza’s al Shujaiah on May 18, 2025.

Israeli forces have also been targeting Palestinian civilians who have been seeking humanitarian aid for sport.

Moreover, Israeli forces have targeted areas designated as "safe zones" for displaced Palestinians. A BBC article earlier this year found that Israel targeted "safe zones" in Khan Younis and Deir al Balah nearly 100 times.

On the contrary, Israel has been accused numerous times of using Palestinians as human shields over the years.

George Bisharat, a professor of law and a prominent commentator on the Middle East affairs, told TRT World that while the number of lies Israel pushed over the last two years is "head-spinning", this lie had the "wildest application."

"Of course we know, because of video evidence, that it is, in fact, the Israeli military that literally uses Palestinian civilians as human shields, whether tying them to the hoods of their jeeps while driving through Palestinian neighbourhoods in Jenin, or forcing them to enter buildings before soldiers conducting searches in Gaza," Bisharat said.

"These practices have been employed by the IDF [Israeli military] for decades, and there is ample documentation of them," Bisharat added.

Hamas is stealing humanitarian aid

Israel has maintained a full blockade on humanitarian aid entering Gaza since early March and has accused Hamas of stealing the small amount it allowed into the enclave.

However, that accusation turned out to be false when the US Agency for International Development (USAID) on July 25, 2025 stressed that it had found no evidence that Hamas stole any humanitarian aid in Gaza.

One day later, the Israeli army itself told the New York Times that they found no proof Hamas stole humanitarian aid.

On June 6, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that he is paying criminal gangs in Gaza, who have been stealing humanitarian aid.

Hamas subsequently ordered Yasser Abu Shabab, the leader of one of the criminal gangs reportedly paid by Israel, to surrender.

Journalists are working for Hamas

Since the start of the genocide, Israel has accused numerous Palestinian journalists of collaborating with Hamas.

In October 2024, Israel claimed that six Al Jazeera journalists were working for the group. Al Jazeera denied the allegations and accused Israel of laying the foundation for targeting those journalists.

Israel later killed all six journalists, the latest being Anas Al-Sharif .

Al-Sharif said many times that he wasn't working for Hamas and sought protection before Tel Aviv ultimately assassinated him.