WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, injuring four in occupied West Bank
Dozens of illegal Israeli settlers hurled stones, set fire to dairy trucks, farmland, and Bedouin structures, leaving four Palestinians injured.
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinians, injuring four in occupied West Bank
Illegal Israeli settlers burn vehicles belonging to Palestinians in a raid of Beit Lid, near Tulkarem, in the occupied West Bank, on November 11 2025. / AA
November 12, 2025

Masked illegal Israeli settlers hurled stones and torched dairy trucks, farmland and Bedouin structures, injuring four people on Tuesday in the latest surge of settler attacks in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military and a Palestinian official said.

The army said soldiers rushed to Beit Lid and Deir Sharaf after dozens of masked Israeli civilians attacked Palestinians and set fire to property.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said it treated three people who had been beaten with sticks and stones. Israeli police said four Israeli suspects were arrested and held for questioning.

On Friday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said illegal settlers staged at least 264 attacks on Palestinians in October — the highest monthly tally since the UN began tracking incidents in 2006.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli settlers' attacks wound 11 Palestinians in occupied West Bank
RECOMMENDED

Palestinian official Muayyad Shaaban, head of the Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, said settlers set fire to the four trucks belonging to the Junaidi dairy, agricultural areas and tin rooms and tents of Bedouin families, while hurling stones at residents.

Later, near the Baron Industrial Zone, where some of the masked settlers had regrouped, they attacked soldiers and damaged a military vehicle, the army said.

The United Nations regards the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as illegal under international law.

Around half a million Israeli settlers live in the occupied West Bank.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview