A state of emergency was declared aboard the Gaza-bound aid ship Handala on Saturday evening after a drone and an unidentified vessel were seen approaching, organisers said.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which is operating the mission, said on Telegram that an “interception [was] possibly taking place” and reported a vessel approaching the ship.

The coalition said the ship was about 70 nautical miles off the Gaza coast as of Saturday evening.

“We’re getting closer each time: the Mavi Marmara was 72 miles away, the Ship of Conscience was 1,050 miles away, the Madleen was 110 miles away,” the coalition posted on social media platform X.

It estimated that the Handala, which departed from Italy carrying food, baby formula and medicine, could reach Gaza around 4:30 am local time, “if not intercepted.”

Israeli officials have previously warned that any ship attempting to reach Gaza’s coast without authorisation would be intercepted.

Robert Martin, an Australian human rights activist aboard the ship, warned that Israeli forces were unlikely to let them proceed much further.

“Tonight’s the night. We’re too close to Gaza for the Israelis to allow us to continue any further,” he said in a recorded message shared just two hours before the state of emergency was declared.