Emergency declared aboard Handala as Gaza-bound aid ship faces possible interception
With drones circling and a vessel approaching, activists aboard the Handala say interception may be imminent. If something happens, they want 'all eyes on Gaza'.
An activist washes the deck of the Handala in Malta, ahead of its Gaza-bound mission to break the Israeli blockade and deliver aid on August 16, 2024. / Reuters
July 26, 2025

A state of emergency was declared aboard the Gaza-bound aid ship Handala on Saturday evening after a drone and an unidentified vessel were seen approaching, organisers said.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which is operating the mission, said on Telegram that an “interception [was] possibly taking place” and reported a vessel approaching the ship.

The coalition said the ship was about 70 nautical miles off the Gaza coast as of Saturday evening.

“We’re getting closer each time: the Mavi Marmara was 72 miles away, the Ship of Conscience was 1,050 miles away, the Madleen was 110 miles away,” the coalition posted on social media platform X.

It estimated that the Handala, which departed from Italy carrying food, baby formula and medicine, could reach Gaza around 4:30 am local time, “if not intercepted.”

Israeli officials have previously warned that any ship attempting to reach Gaza’s coast without authorisation would be intercepted.

Robert Martin, an Australian human rights activist aboard the ship, warned that Israeli forces were unlikely to let them proceed much further.

“Tonight’s the night. We’re too close to Gaza for the Israelis to allow us to continue any further,” he said in a recorded message shared just two hours before the state of emergency was declared.

Martin described Israeli drones circling the boat during the day and said the group had received warnings through media channels that action may be taken if they did not turn back.

"We've heard through Al Jazeera and a few other news agencies that they've actually been told that if we do not stop and go back, they will have to act and deal with us. We're not sure what that means," he said.

“If something happens to the Handala, we want all eyes on Gaza. We are a non-violent movement. We are delivering aid. Israelis have no authority, none whatsoever, none whatsoever, in international borders."

Martin also criticised Western governments and media outlets for enabling Israel's crimes. “It has to stop. Mainstream media needs to start reporting things accurately and honestly, so people can make informed decisions.”

The Handala, which departed from Italy, is carrying baby formula, food, and medicine under international maritime and humanitarian law. On board are 21 unarmed civilians, including lawmakers, medics, and volunteers.

Handala is the second Freedom Flotilla Coalition ship this year. In June, Israeli forces intercepted and boarded the Madleen in international waters, detaining its 12 passengers including Greta Thunberg and deporting them before it reached Gaza.

