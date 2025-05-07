Türkiye has strongly condemned India’s May 6 attack targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Pakistan, warning that the move dangerously raises the risk of an all-out war between the two neighbors.

In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Ankara denounced the escalation as “provocative” and urged both parties to exercise restraint and act with common sense.

“We condemn such provocative steps as well as attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” the ministry said. “The attack carried out by India last night raises the risk of an all-out war.”

Expressing deep concern over the rapidly deteriorating situation, Türkiye called for immediate measures to de-escalate tensions and prevent further conflict. The ministry emphasised the importance of establishing necessary mechanisms, particularly in the field of counter-terrorism, to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Ankara also voiced support for Pakistan’s call for an investigation into the April 22 terrorist attack, reaffirming its stance on transparency and regional cooperation.