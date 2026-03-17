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UK insists Ukraine must remain priority as Iran war escalates
British PM Keir Starmer tells Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the focus must remain on Ukraine despite escalating Middle East tensions.
UK insists Ukraine must remain priority as Iran war escalates
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 10 Downing Street in London / Reuters
March 17, 2026

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London that "the focus must remain on Ukraine" despite the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Starmer welcomed Zelenskyy to his official Downing Street residence for talks on Tuesday after the Ukrainian leader met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

"I think it's really important that we are clear that the focus must remain on Ukraine," said Starmer.

"There's obviously a conflict in Iran going on, in the Middle East, but we can't lose focus on what's going on in Ukraine and the need for our support," he added.

Washington has partly rolled back sanctions against Moscow to cool oil prices sent soaring by the Middle East war, which appears to have scuttled US-led talks on ending Russia's four-year invasion.

RelatedTRT World - Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran

The meeting came after Downing Street had earlier announced that Britain and Ukraine are set to sign a defence partnership aimed at addressing the threat of low-cost drones.

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Zelenskyy's visit to London, ahead of a trip to Spain on Wednesday, comes as his European allies have vowed to keep up support for Kiev in the conflict with Russia.

"Our resolve is unbreakable," said Starmer, reiterating the UK's long-standing backing of Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelenskyy and King Charles shook hands during a private audience at Buckingham Palace.

"I thank His Majesty and the entire Royal Family for their unwavering support and solidarity with Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

The Ukrainian leader was later due to meet NATO chief Mark Rutte in London, his spokesman said.

He was also expected to address members of the UK parliament.

RelatedTRT World - Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
SOURCE:AFP
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