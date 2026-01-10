SPORT
2 min read
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
The result seals Egypt's semi-final spot and sets up a clash with Senegal.
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Egypt are seeking their 8th African trophy after last winning it in 2010. / Reuters
January 10, 2026

Egypt has beaten defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 in the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals, securing their place in the semi-finals and setting up a clash against Senegal.

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush kicked off the scoring almost immediately, scoring Egypt's first goal in the 4th minute.

Defender Ramy Rabia extended Egypt's lead in the 32nd minute, before full back Ahmed Abo El Fotoh scored an own goal in the 40th minute, making it 2-1.

In the second leg, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah extended the Pharaohs' lead again, scoring Egypt's third goal in the 52nd minute after an assist from Imam Ashour.

The Elephants took full control of the match afterwards, wasting many attempts before decreasing the gap in the 73rd minute.

RelatedTRT World - Salah helps Egypt reach AFCON quarter-final, vows to keep fighting
RECOMMENDED

Clash with Senegal

The result seals Egypt's place in the semi-finals against Senegal, which beat Mali 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

This time, Salah and his teammate will be seeking revenge for losing the AFCON 2021 final and FIFA World Cup ticket against the Lions of Teranga.

In the other semi-final match, hosts Morocco will be facing Nigeria, which earlier beat Algeria 2-0.

Egypt are seeking their 8th African trophy after last winning it in 2010. Senegal won their one and only title in 2021.

Nigeria won their last of the three AFCON titles in 2013, while Morocco won their only title in 1976.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks