Egypt has beaten defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 in the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals, securing their place in the semi-finals and setting up a clash against Senegal.
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush kicked off the scoring almost immediately, scoring Egypt's first goal in the 4th minute.
Defender Ramy Rabia extended Egypt's lead in the 32nd minute, before full back Ahmed Abo El Fotoh scored an own goal in the 40th minute, making it 2-1.
In the second leg, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah extended the Pharaohs' lead again, scoring Egypt's third goal in the 52nd minute after an assist from Imam Ashour.
The Elephants took full control of the match afterwards, wasting many attempts before decreasing the gap in the 73rd minute.
Clash with Senegal
The result seals Egypt's place in the semi-finals against Senegal, which beat Mali 1-0 in the quarter-finals.
This time, Salah and his teammate will be seeking revenge for losing the AFCON 2021 final and FIFA World Cup ticket against the Lions of Teranga.
In the other semi-final match, hosts Morocco will be facing Nigeria, which earlier beat Algeria 2-0.
Egypt are seeking their 8th African trophy after last winning it in 2010. Senegal won their one and only title in 2021.
Nigeria won their last of the three AFCON titles in 2013, while Morocco won their only title in 1976.