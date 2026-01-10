Egypt has beaten defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 in the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals, securing their place in the semi-finals and setting up a clash against Senegal.

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush kicked off the scoring almost immediately, scoring Egypt's first goal in the 4th minute.

Defender Ramy Rabia extended Egypt's lead in the 32nd minute, before full back Ahmed Abo El Fotoh scored an own goal in the 40th minute, making it 2-1.

In the second leg, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah extended the Pharaohs' lead again, scoring Egypt's third goal in the 52nd minute after an assist from Imam Ashour.

The Elephants took full control of the match afterwards, wasting many attempts before decreasing the gap in the 73rd minute.