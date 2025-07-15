A job notice posted by the US nuclear power regulator asks applicants political questions as the administration of President Donald Trump seeks to increase influence over an independent agency.

The posting, seen by Reuters on Monday, asks applicants how their commitment to the US Constitution and founding US principles inspired them to pursue the job. The specific opening is for a senior operations engineer serving as an inspector in the division of operating reactor safety at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Also among the questions asked are how applicants would use their experience to improve government efficiency and effectiveness, and, "How would you advance the President's Executive Orders and policy priorities in this role?"

Trump has been trying to speed NRC approvals of nuclear power plants as the United States faces the first hike in power demand in 20 years, driven by the boom in artificial intelligence and data centres.

The Republican president signed executive orders in May seeking to overhaul the NRC and directing the agency, which was founded as a regulator independent of the executive branch, to rule on new licenses within 18 months.

Scott Burnell, an NRC spokesperson, said on Monday that the agency was "following Office of Personnel Management requirements regarding job postings," referring to the US government's human resources agency.