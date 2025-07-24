WAR ON GAZA
Did Israel and the US just let Gaza truce talks fizzle?
Hamas reportedly demanded the release of 200 Palestinians serving life sentences and 2,000 others detained by Israel in Gaza since October 2023, in exchange for 10 living hostages.
US envoy Witkoff says they will try an "alternative option" after pulling from truce talks in Doha / AA
July 24, 2025

The United States is pulling its delegation from Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Doha, one that included the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages.

US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced the decision on Thursday, blaming “Hamas’ response.”

The development comes at a time when Israel is facing global condemnation for starving Palestinians through an unrelenting blockade of Gaza.

Rights groups are also asking for the dismantling of the US-backed GHF, which is accused of killing aid-seeking Palestinians in Gaza and termed an aid death trap by the United Nations.

The UN and several humanitarian organisations have warned that Israel's restrictions on aid have contributed to a man-made famine in the besieged enclave.

Since March 2, Israel has stalled on implementing a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, and has kept Gaza’s border crossings shut, leaving humanitarian aid trucks stranded along the frontier.

According to Israel's Channel 12, Hamas proposed the release of 200 Palestinians serving life sentences and 2,000 others detained by Israeli forces in Gaza since October 2023 in exchange for 10 living hostages.

The original framework, reportedly accepted by Israel, included the release of 125 lifers and 1,200 detainees.

Washington and Tel Aviv pull back

“We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas,” Witkoff said on X.

He added that Washington would now explore “alternative options” to secure the hostages’ release and improve stability in Gaza, but did not elaborate further.

RECOMMENDED

Israel also announced it was recalling its negotiating team from the Qatari capital, as Witkoff met Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer in Rome.

“In light of the response conveyed by Hamas this morning, it has been decided to return the negotiating team for additional consultations in Israel,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

“We appreciate the efforts by the mediators, Qatar and Egypt, and the efforts of (US Mideast) envoy Steve Witkoff to achieve a breakthrough in the negotiations,” it added.

An Israeli official, speaking to Israel’s public broadcaster KAN on condition of anonymity, said the decision to recall the delegation does not indicate a collapse of talks.

Hamas, meanwhile, confirmed it had delivered its response, including input from other Palestinian factions, to the mediators.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office acknowledged receipt and said the response was under review.

Escalation

Following Hamas’s proposal, Israel Hayom cited unnamed security sources saying the Israeli military was preparing to escalate its attacks in Gaza. 

Tel Aviv estimates around 50 hostages remain in the enclave, about half of whom are believed to be alive.

Palestinian and Israeli rights groups say more than 10,800 Palestinians are currently imprisoned in Israel, with detainees facing widespread torture, starvation, and medical neglect.

Many have died in custody, they say, while others remain forcibly disappeared.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
