A majority of Germans oppose weapons exports to Israel, according to a new poll released Tuesday, as international criticism mounts over Israel’s military offensive in Gaza and restrictions on humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

The Civey survey for the Der Tagesspiegel newspaper found that 51 percent of respondents are against arms deliveries to Israel, with opposition particularly strong among left-wing voters, where four out of five oppose such exports.

Among Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democrats, 34 percent said they were against weapons exports to Israel, while 22 percent were undecided. Within the coalition partner Social Democrats, 48 percent considered weapons exports to Israel wrong.

Related TRT Global - Israel plans to seize 75% of Gaza, forcing Palestinians into confined zones

The poll also revealed growing public demand for Berlin to distance itself from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Some 44 percent of respondents favoured a more critical stance toward Israel, up from 33 percent in summer 2023. In contrast, only 23 percent advocated for even closer ties with the Israeli government.