Majority of Germans oppose arms exports to Israel: poll
Latest survey shows growing public pressure on German government to distance itself from the Netanyahu administration in Israel.
The poll also revealed that roughly two-thirds of Germans want their government to press Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 27, 2025

A majority of Germans oppose weapons exports to Israel, according to a new poll released Tuesday, as international criticism mounts over Israel’s military offensive in Gaza and restrictions on humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

The Civey survey for the Der Tagesspiegel newspaper found that 51 percent of respondents are against arms deliveries to Israel, with opposition particularly strong among left-wing voters, where four out of five oppose such exports.

Among Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democrats, 34 percent said they were against weapons exports to Israel, while 22 percent were undecided. Within the coalition partner Social Democrats, 48 percent considered weapons exports to Israel wrong.

The poll also revealed growing public demand for Berlin to distance itself from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Some 44 percent of respondents favoured a more critical stance toward Israel, up from 33 percent in summer 2023. In contrast, only 23 percent advocated for even closer ties with the Israeli government.

The poll also revealed that roughly two-thirds of Germans want their government to press Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza. This sentiment was especially strong among older Germans, with nearly three-quarters of those over 65 supporting increased political pressure on Israel, compared to half of those aged 18-29.

The survey was conducted between May 23 and May 26, 2025, and included responses from more than 3,000 German citizens aged 18 and above.

