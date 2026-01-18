WORLD
1 min read
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Trump threatens to invoke the Insurrection Act if state officials don't curb protests targeting federal immigration agents.
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
(FILE) The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, US. / Reuters
January 18, 2026

The US Pentagon has ordered about 1,500 active-duty soldiers to prepare for a possible deployment to Minnesota, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing defence officials.

The army placed the units on prepare-to-deploy orders in case violence in the state escalates, the Washington Post report said.

The move comes after US President Donald Trump threatened to use the Insurrection Act if officials in the state don't stop protesters from targeting immigration officials.

RECOMMENDED

"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don't obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

The Pentagon and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RelatedTRT World - US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Did Seoul send drones into North Korea? Police raid spy agency
Robot dogs to assist Mexican police during 2026 World Cup
Israeli breach of Lebanon ceasefire kills child and three others
UK and Germany slam Israeli plan to expand occupied West Bank control
Armenia and US reach civil nuclear deal as Vance visits South Caucasus
UN sounds alarm over $4.6B US dues as cash shortfall threat rises
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
UK Cabinet backs PM Starmer amid resignation calls over Epstein scandal
Pakistan-India T20 game on after 'outcomes achieved' in ICC talks, 'request of friendly countries'
Cuba runs out of jet fuel as Mexico and Russia slam US oil blockade on Caribbean nation
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
'Very disappointing' — Epstein accomplice Maxwell refuses to answer questions from US House panel