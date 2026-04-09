Iran and the US will hold first direct, in-person negotiations on Saturday in Islamabad after Pakistan brokered a two-week ceasefire on April 7.

The talks will build on Iran’s 10-point proposal and address core issues, such as the future of the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions relief, nuclear programme, and regional de-escalation.

Latest media reports from Pakistan say that Islamabad is on high alert ahead of the arrival of key negotiators from Iran and Pakistan for the two-day talks.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who played a key role in brokering the two-month ceasefire along with Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir, visited the five-star hotel that will host the talks and reviewed the security arrangements.

Officials remain tight-lipped as to who from Pakistan will be present in the room during the high-stakes negotiations.

Here are the names and brief profiles of five main negotiators from Iran and the US who will take part in the Islamabad talks.

JD Vance – US vice president, head of the US delegation

A former US Marine who took part in the Iraq War in a non-combat role, JD Vance will lead the US delegation.

He has been a hard-line Republican favouring the “America-First” agenda of President Donald Trump.

Despite this, however, Vance has been consistently supporting Israel’s war on Gaza – an issue that has otherwise divided US President Donald Trump’s support base that seeks an end to the use of taxpayer money to serve Israeli interests in the Middle East.

During the US-Israeli war against Iran, however, Vance seems to have cultivated a reputation as a pragmatic leader looking for an off-ramp to avoid yet another endless American war in a faraway country.

His scepticism towards prolonged wars stems from his early political views where he criticised neoconservative wars in the Middle East that drained American resources without clear victories.

He seems to have emerged as the most sceptical senior voice in Trump’s inner circle on the Iran issue. News reports indicate he privately urged President Trump to pursue an off-ramp rather than full-scale war to topple the Iranian government.

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In a “tense call” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Vance reportedly took the Israeli leader to task for overly optimistic predictions about a quick government collapse in Iran.

Vance’s restraint-oriented stance, combined with public warnings to Iran not to “lie” or “cheat”, while stressing economic leverage, has positioned him to act as a representative of the MAGA isolationist movement trying to pull the US out of a potentially long war.

In other words, Vance’s leading role in the negotiations will help Trump sell any firm agreement with Iran to his MAGA base without appearing weak.

On the other hand, Vance’s anti-interventionist posture also signals seriousness to Tehran, which has already shown its wariness of the two key US negotiators that led talks just before the start of the war on February 28.

In other words, Vance combines public toughness and private preference for de-escalation to push for a quick resolution of the crisis that Trump can frame as an outright US victory.

Steve Witkoff – US president’s special envoy for the Middle East

Steve Witkoff is widely viewed as a business-style deal-maker rather than an ideologue with deep convictions.

A successful real-estate developer and long-time Trump confidant with no prior government or foreign policy experience, Witkoff is known to focus on transactional outcomes rather than old-school diplomacy.

He lacks the military or neoconservative background that defines many hardliners. Instead, he brings to diplomacy a businessman’s mindset developed through high-stakes property deals, where compromise and incentives – rather than ideology or set-in-stone foreign policy norms – drive results.

Witkoff, called Trump’s “real secretary of state” instead of Marco Rubio, became crucial to the Iran team because of his proximity to Trump.

The White House tapped him as special envoy to the Middle East, apparently to check the role of the entrenched State Department or national security bureaucracy that usually favours the process over the outcome.

However, Iranians have accused Witkoff of backstabbing because the country came under US and Israeli attacks as he co-led negotiations from the American side in February.

Yet his inclusion in the US delegation underscores Trump’s preference for loyalists – Witkoff is the president’s gold buddy – who can think outside conventional diplomatic boxes.

In the Islamabad talks, Witkoff is expected to handle the economic side of negotiations, such as the lifting of sanctions.

Jared Kushner – businessman, Trump’s son-in-law