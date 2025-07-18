The United States on Thursday designated as “terrorists” a shadowy group blamed for an April attack in India-administered Kashmir, which triggered the worst conflict between India and Pakistan in decades.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio described The Resistance Front (TRF) as a "front and proxy" of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a UN-designated “terrorist” group".

The “terrorist” designation "demonstrates the Trump administration's commitment to protecting our national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President (Donald) Trump's call for justice for the Pahalgam attack," Rubio said in a statement.

Gunmen in April shot dead 26 people, almost all Hindus, in Pahalgam, a tourist hub in the India-administered side of disputed Kashmir.

Strong affirmation

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Friday said that Washington's action was a "strong affirmation of India-US counter-terrorism cooperation", writing on X.

Little had been previously known about TRF, which initially claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

But as public criticism mounted over the killings, the group retracted its claim.