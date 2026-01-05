The Trump administration is preparing for the reopening of the US embassy in Caracas, a senior State Department official told Anadolu Agency.

"As President Trump said, we are making preparations to allow for a reopening should the President make that decision," the official said on Monday, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Planning is still at a preliminary stage, and no final decision has been made.

Asked if the US is going to reopen its embassy in Caracas, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday: "We're thinking about it."