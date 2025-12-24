Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked his aides to prepare for the possible dissolution of the Knesset soon as well as the holding of early elections, local media reported on Wednesday.

The legislative elections are originally set for October 27 2026, after the completion of the four-year term of the current parliament.

However, Netanyahu asked his aides “to prepare for a scenario in which the elections are brought forward, possibly to June,” due to a deadlock over Haredi conscription and budget bills, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The Israeli premier also asked for the formation of a team to lead the upcoming election campaign of his Likud Party and the preparation of a candidate list within months.

“He tells everyone that elections will be held on time because he does not want discipline to erode or anyone to feel that the government is about to collapse,” a senior government official told Yedioth Ahronoth.

Related TRT World - Netanyahu discusses possible renewal of Gaza aggression amid 2nd-phase talks

“He wants to complete his full term and does not want to lose a single day in power. But in reality, the Likud party is already preparing for the possibility that the Knesset will be forced to dissolve soon,” the official added.