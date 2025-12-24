Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked his aides to prepare for the possible dissolution of the Knesset soon as well as the holding of early elections, local media reported on Wednesday.
The legislative elections are originally set for October 27 2026, after the completion of the four-year term of the current parliament.
However, Netanyahu asked his aides “to prepare for a scenario in which the elections are brought forward, possibly to June,” due to a deadlock over Haredi conscription and budget bills, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.
The Israeli premier also asked for the formation of a team to lead the upcoming election campaign of his Likud Party and the preparation of a candidate list within months.
“He tells everyone that elections will be held on time because he does not want discipline to erode or anyone to feel that the government is about to collapse,” a senior government official told Yedioth Ahronoth.
“He wants to complete his full term and does not want to lose a single day in power. But in reality, the Likud party is already preparing for the possibility that the Knesset will be forced to dissolve soon,” the official added.
The move comes despite the premier’s public remarks insisting that the government will complete its term.
He affirmed to senior ministers in a meeting that the coalition will pass the next state budget and the Haredi bill, and elections will be held on schedule, the newspaper said.
“But in in-depth consultations, political sources say he realises the situation could deteriorate rapidly,” it added.
According to Israeli law, the government has to pass the general budget in the Knesset by the end of March to prevent early elections.
Religious parties condition the exemption of ultra-Orthodox Jews, or Haredi, to vote in favour of the budget, which can’t be approved without their votes.
Haredi, who make up about 13 percent of Israel’s population of 10 million, claim military service threatens their religious identity and community structure, as they dedicate their lives to Torah study.
For decades, most ultra-Orthodox men avoided service through repeated deferments for religious study until reaching the exemption age, currently set at 26.