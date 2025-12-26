Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty on Friday of abusing his power in the 1MDB graft scandal, which saw billions plundered from the now-defunct sovereign wealth fund.

The nation’s high court found Najib, 72, guilty on three counts of abuse of power.

"The prosecution, I find, has thus proven its case against the accused beyond a reasonable doubt in respect of the first charge," Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah said.

In the current court battle, the 72-year-old former leader stands accused of four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering for receiving illegal transfers of about 2.2 billion ringgit ($544.15 million) from 1MDB.

Najib faces years more behind bars on top of the six-year jail term he is already serving after a conviction in a separate case related to the 1MDB fund.

Authorities said he siphoned more than $700 million into his personal bank accounts from the 1MDB fund.

Najib, who served as prime minister from 2009 to 2018, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2020 for abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving 42 million ringgit ($10.3 million) channeled into his accounts from SRC International, a former unit of 1MDB.

He began serving his sentence in August 2022 after losing a final appeal, becoming Malaysia’s first former leader to be jailed. The Pardons Board, a body that advises rulers on granting clemency, halved his sentence and sharply reduced his fine in 2024.

Najib set up the 1MDB development fund shortly after taking office in 2009. He had chaired 1MDB’s advisory board and held veto power as finance minister while serving as prime minister.

The corruption case rippled across global markets and triggered investigations in the United States and other nations.

Between 2009 and 2014, top executives and associates of Najib looted over $4.5 billion from the fund, laundering it through countries including the US, Singapore and Switzerland, according to the US Justice Department.